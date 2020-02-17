Our half-term activities and workshops will unleash your children’s creativity

YOU’LL go wild for the half-term activities lined up at the River & Rowing Museum next week.

This February half-term, the River & Rowing Museum’s imaginatively themed workshops will unleash your children’s creativity.

These range from “Vole in a Hole” for ages four to seven, “Wild Printing” for ages seven to 11, to “Wild at Heart!” for ages 12 to 16.

Your children will be inspired, engaged and delighted.

A family fun day on the “Glorious Greeks” will take you all on a journey through history, celebrating the birthplace of the Olympics.

Discover fantastical beasts and stories of courage in the Greek myths and let your imagination go wild! Get creative in the “Discover!” interactive family zone and explore the museum’s enchanting 3D Wind in the Willows exhibition — a real family favourite. And a stunning new art exhibition celebrating Gertrude Hermes’s lifelong fascination with the natural world finds the perfect backdrop at the museum until May 4. Drawing on the rich collections of Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum, this temporary exhibition demonstrates Hermes’s enduring fascination with the natural world.

By exploring the work of one of the most important, but little known British female artists of the 20th century, this exhibition will uncover the roots of Hermes’s fertile creative imagination and introduce her exceptional work to a new audience.

For more information and to book tickets, call (01491) 415600 or visit www.rrm.co.uk