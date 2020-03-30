Monday, 30 March 2020

Snap a wild bird and win

Snap a wild bird and win

CAMERAS at the ready... home and garden retailer Wilko is inviting amateur photographers to share their best images of wild birds as part of its annual competition to capture our feathered friends in all their glory.

A spokesman said: “Are you a keen photographer? If so, we’re inviting you to share your best wild bird pictures for the chance to see your snaps in the 2021 Wild Bird Calendar and win one of 12 gift cards worth £100. All you need is a camera, an eye for detail and a flying visit from your favourite wild birds to be in with a chance of winning.”

The firm’s senior pets buyer Daniel Bingham said images captured around garden feeders could be as dramatic as any found in the great outdoors.

The competition is running until Sunday (March 29).

Email your entries to wildbirdcompetition@
wearebrazenpr.com

