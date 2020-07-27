Museum to re-open

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
THE Ashmolean Museum in Oxford will re-open to the public on August 10.
Visitors will be able to see the Young Rembrandt exhibition, which has been extended until November.
The museum will also show a new free exhibition, Scene Through Wood: a Century of Wood Engraving, which includes 100 works by artists from the 19th century right up to the present.
27 July 2020
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
