Unwanted rubbish turned into artwork

ARTIST Charlotte Kidger, who specialises in creating pieces using unwanted and industrial waste, has selected works on display at the Informality gallery in Henley.

She transforms and reprocesses the unwanted material to create sustainable pieces that are both sculptural and functional.

Among the pieces on display at the Market Place venue is an industrial craft table made from polyurethane foam dust, resin and plaster composite.

Charlotte is driven by her urge and curiosity to investigate unwanted and industrial waste.

She graduated from Leeds College of Art (2014) and Central Saint Martins (2018) with a background in colour and material design and a master’s in material futures.

Since her graduation, she took part in the Re. Use, Re. Think, Re. Imagine group exhibition with Hauser & Wirth Somerset last year.

The exhibition focused on practices that explored unique responses to materials and processes. In the same year, her work was selected for Design Transfigured/Waste Re-imagined at Georgetown University Art Galleries, which focused on materials and processes specifically related to waste and upcycling.

She has also been a finalist in the HIX Art Award 2018, Creaftiga 2018 and Design Blok Prague Diploma Section 2019 where her work was commended for using and repurposing waste materials. Kidger’s work has been commissioned by clients including Selfridges, Converse, Adidas, 2LG, Red Deer and Browns Fashion.

• Charlotte Kidger — British Maker — runs until September 6.