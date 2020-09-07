Artist’s work comes naturally

A GROUP of artists is staging an exhibition at the Herb Farm in Sonning Common.

Painters Sarah Pye and Maria Meerstadt, textile artist Kate Findlay and ceramicist Sarah Abell will display their work today (Friday) and tomorrow from 10am to 4pm.

They are part of Artists at Goring, which stage exhibitions that display different techniques, mediums and materials.

Sarah Pye, of Damer Gardens, Henley, said: “The nice thing about this is our work will be on display among the plants at the centre. There is a polytunnel that’s open at the sides and because we are at the end of the growing season we are able to nestle our easels in amongst the foliage. A lot of our art is inspired by the natural world.”

The group regularly exhibits work at events locally and this one will be showing all new pieces.

Sarah said: “I will be bringing work that I have produced in the last month since the last exhibition at Goring village hall. I have a couple of wildflower meadows and a new woodland scene and two new seascapes.

“A lot of my interest comes from nature as I was a gardener for 15 years and I grew up in Devon painting the sea. I love to be able to create painting what I love.”

Kate, who lives in Shinfield, will be displaying a selection of landscapes and cushions finished with hand and machine stitching.

She said: “I dye a lot of the fabrics that I use myself before cutting them up for the pictures and stitching them. It is raw edge applique, which is like putting together a collage. I do quite a lot of landscapes and woodland scenes.”

Sarah Abell will be displaying some of her handmade vases and jewellery. She said: “The opportunity to create unique colours and textures, by making my own glazes for my pots has been very rewarding.

“Recently the colour and possibilities of polymer clay have drawn me towards bead-making. My other new direction is rag rugging. This is slower but still engages my love of colour and pattern.”

Maria specialises in landscape paintings featuring clouds.

Entry to the exhibition at the farm on Peppard Road is free.

For more information, visit www.artistsatgoring.co.uk