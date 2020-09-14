Galleries re-open at museum together with new tour

ALL galleries at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley re-opened yesterday (Thursday) following the coronavirus lockdown.

Visitors to the Mill Meadows venue can now enter the International Rowing, River, Community, John Piper and Henley galleries.

New gallery trails have been created for families to get the most out of their visit. They include Tiny Toad’s Animal Antics, Time Travellers: When I Grow Up and Art Adventures: Super Skills.

The permanent Wind in the Willows exhibition, which brings to life the much-loved book of the same name by Kenneth Grahame, re-opened two weeks ago.

On Sunday (September 13) a special family session featuring activities and storytelling will be held at the exhibition. Mr Toad may even visit.

A new curator tour — The Henley Story — is running every Thursday afternoon throughout September. This charts the rich history of the town from the first evidence of human activity in this area 250,000 years ago, through to the rise of Leander Club and regattas drawing rowers and pleasure seekers from around the world.

Visitors can hear how Henley has always been so closely linked to its special position on the River Thames and learn about the fascinating people who have shaped its story.

From next Thursday (September 17), pre-school children are being welcomed back to the museum.

At the same time each week there will be a feature film and craft activities for those aged 18 months to five years. Meanwhile, an online talk with art historian Graham Twemlow entitled Down the River and Through the Woods: Wood Engravers and the Chiltern Countryside will be screened on October 1 from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

The illustrated talk will explore the wood engravings and prints of artists such as John Nash, Clare Leighton, Agnes Miller Parker, Eric Gill, Stanley Anderson and Eric Fitch Daglish.

For more information, including timings of the events, ticket costs and booking, visit www.rrm.co.uk