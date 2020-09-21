Paintings and sculpture on display at Old Fire Station Gallery

FOUR artists are staging an exhibition at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Henley.

They are Andy Marlow, an oil painter, Jaine McCormack, who works with textiles and paper, Laura Jane Wylder, a figurative sculptor, and Satnam Bains, a ceramicist.

Their work will be on display at the Upper Market Place venue from Thursday (September 24) to September 29 from 10am to 4pm.

Ten per cent of all sales will be donated to the Riverside Counselling service in Henley.

Andy, who lives in Witheridge Hill, will be exhibiting between 30 to 40 pieces, many of which have been inspired by his travels.

He said: “I paint using oil on canvas, using a pallet knife, not brushes, and I work quite quickly. The technique I use is called alla prima, which means the painting is complete in one session.

“I use oil paints because I like the dramatic effect that it gives when you layer the colours. My paintings are quite abstract and using the paint in this way adds to that.”

Andy, who is also a musician and studied at the Royal Academy of Music, will be showing pieces that include scenes of London, New York and Norfolk as well as the countryside near Henley.

He said: “The paintings are inspired by my visits to these places and also photographs that I’ve taken or seen. I’m able to work out pretty quickly if it could make a good picture. I have always done drawing and painted but I have been doing it more and more recently and I have been selling some so I thought an exhibition will help take my work further.”

Laura Jane works with her husband Sebastian to produce contemporary bronze and stone sculptures, ranging from small table top pieces a hand-span high to life-size pieces for the garden.

These are predominantly figurative and her work includes faces and wildlife.

She said: “I’m driven to capture the liberating and almost meditative experience of being completely absorbed in the moment.

“I hope the simple organic curves and peaceful nature of my sculptures will offer the viewer a sense of perspective, and serve as a reminder to appreciate and revel in the wonderful world around them.” Jaine is a designer who has more than 40 years experience in the creative textile industry.

She is inspired by the natural world and uses rust dyed techniques that she prints, stitches and collages together using items such as paper and fabric fragments.

Satnam, who spent more than 25 years working in the technology industry, turned to art to achieve a better work life balance. He enrolled in a life sculpture course and creates glass and ceramic pieces.

He said: “I find it hugely therapeutic working and creating unique and original 3D art with clay, glass, and glazes. I am always experimenting and testing the limits of clay and glass and how they can be used together in my work.”