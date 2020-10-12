Gallery friends are going with the flow

AN exhibition of art, stained glass and ceramics has opened at the Old Fire Station Gallery.

“Wonder” showcases the work of three graduates of the University for the Creative Arts in Farnham.

The show, which is running until Tuesday (October 13), features the art, stained glass and ceramics of Jaci Foster, Jennie Jewitt-Harris and Karen Marks.

Jaci Foster is an artist and maker who uses different media to create works that tell stories.

Her approach is informed by her research into medieval manuscripts, particularly the strange little creatures dotted around the margins.

Jaci’s recent work in stained glass uses techniques little changed since medieval times to depict contemporary narratives.

Jennie Jewitt-Harris’s work explores the things that influence us, and the flashbulb memories that pepper our lives.

She uses a variety of media with collage to create intricate artworks, two of which were selected for the Royal Academy’s 2018 summer exhibition.

Karen Marks has previously appeared at the gallery as a guest of Bracknell’s Print in the Park group. A ceramic artist, she works with porcelain to create flowing abstract sculptures.

Her inspiration comes from the British coast and the constantly moving lines of colour in the water, which can be calm or full of energy and drama.

Karen’s work is wheel-thrown, then reshaped while still damp to capture and retain a sense of movement, energy and vitality.

• Berlin Walls curator Simon Hearnden returns to the Old Fire Station Gallery from Friday, October 16, to Tuesday, November 3.