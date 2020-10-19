Museum hosts Piper gallery tour and talk

THE River and Rowing Museum is hosting a series of socially distanced curator’s tours of its John Piper Gallery this month.

These take place today (Friday) and next Friday (October 23) from 2pm to 3pm. Up to a maximum of eight people can book.

The tours will be followed by an online talk about the Fawley Bottom artist on Thursday, December 3, from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

The speaker, Alexandra Epps, is an accredited Arts Society lecturer, a guide and lecturer at the Tate Modern and Tate Britain, and an official guide to the City of London.

A museum spokesman said: “From cathedrals to churches, cottages to coastlines we are never very far from a place John Piper has painted, written about or undertaken a commission for. This illustrated talk will explore one of the most versatile British artists of the 20th century — painter, designer, stained glass artist, photographer and writer on the arts. A man of many parts.”

The talk will take place online via Zoom. Tickets are £7 and booking is essential. For more information, visit www.rrm.co.uk