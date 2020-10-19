Art dealer sells house to buy up life’s work

AN art dealer who sold his house in order to buy up the life’s work of a little known Berlin artist is bringing a new show to the Old Fire Station Gallery.

Five years ago Simon Hearnden staged his first “Berlin Walls” exhibition at the exhibition space in upper Market Place.

This focused on the monotype prints of the late Walter Lindner (1936-2007), whose work Mr Hearnden had stumbled across while browsing in an antiques shop in the German capital in 2006.

Seized with enthusiasm, he decided to buy up the entire collection — a venture he funded by selling his house in Roke near Wallingford.

In the event, the 2015 Berlin Walls show at the Old Fire Station Gallery was so well received that it enabled Mr Hearnden to quit his graphic design business and focus on selling the work of Berlin artists around the UK, as well as in France and the Netherlands.

With more than 50 exhibitions under his belt, his new Berlin Walls show opens today (Friday) and runs until Tuesday, November 3. Daily opening hours are 11am to 5pm.

Mr Hearnden said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to return to my spiritual ‘home’ gallery after three years exhibiting across the UK and into northern Europe.

“The gallery space at the Old Fire Station is so extensive, with good social distancing easily achieved, and I wanted to get back on the road and connect with people.

“A number of artists in Berlin have begun to hear of what I have done for Walter Lindner’s legacy and I find myself being contacted by them, or by relatives, and asked what they think I might be able to do to help them get better known — or just better sold! Part of the fun of what I do is continuing to go back to Berlin to explore well-visited and new haunts and to see what I might unearth.

“I love nothing more than discovering the works of an artist I think collectable, brilliant or just plain quirky. If there is a story to the artist so much the better, but if there is no known history I get to work to see what I can uncover. I’ve spent the summer archiving the works of Walter Lindner and it has been a full-time job — something I had expected I would never have had time to seriously undertake.”

As well as Lindner, the new show features works by Willibrord Haas, Peter Keil, Elvira Bach, Volker Witte, glass artist Kristian Klepsh and lithographs from Tabor Press.