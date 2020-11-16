River and country views in expanded exhibition

THE Reading Guild of Artists has released the second stage of its autumn online exhibition.

Members have created more pieces which celebrate Reading and the surrounding towns, including Henley, and the countryside in between.

Martina Hildebrandt, exhibition curator, said she was thrilled by the number of new works submitted and the imagination and creativity shown.

For more information and to view the exhibition, visit www.rga-artists.org.uk or see its Facebook page.