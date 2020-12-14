Guild artists still working

A GUILD of artists has been producing work despite the coronavirus pandemic wiping out all exhibitions this year.

The Henley group was forced to cancel its annual spring show at the Old Fire Station Gallery just weeks before it was due to open.

Its members had been busy producing pieces to display, were having these framed and had even taken delivery of the promotional materials.

After deciding against putting together an online exhibition, members have been taking part in lectures and tutorials via Zoom in a bid to keep their creative juices flowing.

Diana Seidl, committee member of the Henley Arts and Craft Guild, says the group is still functioning and is looking to the future.

She said: “We had an exhibition arranged in April and we had all the posters printed and work framed ready to go.

“When the first lockdown came I think we were just all a bit shell shocked. Although we knew that covid was around and it was dangerous, we didn’t think that would be it.

“When the lockdown was announced we needed a little bit of time to pick ourselves up and investigate ways of keeping going.

“We talked about staging an exhibition online but we felt it was all too complicated.

“When venues re-opened in July we did think about holding an exhibition then so people could get together again but we felt we couldn’t do that while social distancing.

“There would be added work, too, in wiping down frames that had been touched and it would be very difficult to hang the exhibition because items and artists would be too close together. We felt the logistics would be too complicated so we abandoned the idea.”

Diana, who lives in Bix, said the group’s next move was to find artists who would give lectures over Zoom which members could join in with but they decided against this as well.

She said: “After investigating artists who could give lectures to paint along with, we thought this wouldn’t work because Zoom only lasts an hour and we might not all be at the same stage in the process before moving to the next thing.

“What we decided to do instead was have a demonstration and then we would try and copy it in our own time. We would then email it to them to get a critique so we could get some feedback. We have had painters, crafts and clay animals and a wreath-making class.

“What we have missed is the direct feedback. When we are together, someone might walk around and say ‘Sandra, you have painted that jug beautifully’ and so we get input from each other and now that’s not possible.

“I feel all the artists feel quite isolated but in a way the Zoom classes have brought us together as we are working in the spirit of pulling together in a crisis.”

In between the two national lockdowns, the guild held a socially-distanced landscape painting day in Gallowstree Common, which featured countryside scenes and cottages.

Diana, who is a teacher and lecturer, has had virtually all her classes cancelled since March. She would also teach art on cruise ships but they were halted too.

She has been focusing on producing more work instead.

“Although I love teaching, to have time to paint has been really wonderful,” Diana said. “I have loved it and I think creative people can always find something to do.

“That said, we are all different and, for some of us, having an exhibition really focuses you to finish a piece. I think the majority of us like to have a goal to work towards.”

Diana, who has a fine art degree, says the guild is pressing ahead with its plans for next spring.

She said: “We want to show Henley folk that we are still here, have not gone into liquidation and are trying our best in difficult circumstances.

“We have more than 150 members and we are trying to find a creative lifeline for all of them in these difficult times.

“We want to encourage new members and we so look forward to things getting back to normal and we can all meet personally. But until that time we can meet on Zoom or online and keep the creative urge flowing in these difficult times

“We have just had a meeting with spring in mind. We need to plan our programme and we look forward to being back together again.”

Membership of the guild, which costs £30 a year, offers tutored workshops and the opportunity to enter work into three exhibitions a year.

Trips are organised for members to galleries by coach. To join, email membership secretary Bronwen Coussens at bronniecoussens@gmail.com

For more information, visit www.henley-art–craft–guild.org