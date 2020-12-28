Manmade and natural worlds drawn together

AN exhibition celebrating the natural world is being staged by the Informality gallery in Henley next month.

From Nature comprises work produced by artists from around the world with each using different materials for their pieces.

The artists are Forest + Found, Rain Wu, Jamie North, Nienke Hoogvliet, Peter Matthews, Jesper Eriksson and Harriet Hellman.

Materials include coal, wood, root and bone pigment, slag, clay and the ocean.

Forest + Found are a London-based partnership between Max Bainbridge and Abigail Booth. They have worked together since 2014 and exhibit in the UK and internationally.

Wu is a British-Taiwanese artist and architect living and working in London. Her work is conceptually driven and produces a range of art from drawing, sculpture and food performance to architectural installation.

She graduated from the Royal College of Art and University College London (Bartlett) and is an associate lecturer at University of the Arts London.

North is an artist whose primary medium is sculpture. He is inspired by a sense of place and when the natural and manmade worlds meet. He has exhibited internationally.

Studio Nienke Hoogvliet is a design studio for material research, experimental and conceptual design, comprising Nienke and Tim Jongerius. Since the studio was founded in 2013 its projects raise awareness of social and environmental problems in the textile, leather and food industries.

Matthews lives in England and works along the Pacific and Atlantic coasts. He graduated with a BA in fine art with honours and an MFA from Nottingham Trent University. Eriksson is a Finnish/Swedish artist based in London. Through his practice, he investigates the relationship between people, culture and material.

He uses coal as a material and creates sculptural works that are contemporary but have their roots steeped in historical, socioeconomic and cultural contexts.

Harriet is a British artist based in London who focuses on the concerns with coastal erosion and rising sea levels, specifically the wild Atlantic coastline of North Devon.

She reflects the ceaseless cycle of the natural elements and the effect of climate change on the coastline and uses the process of layering, tearing and building with clay in her pieces.

A spokesman for the gallery said: “This exhibition educates the viewer visually from the artists’ interest in the significance of raw resource from a country for its properties before mining, farming or construction for fuel.”

From Nature runs from January 14 to March 13 at the Informality gallery in Market Place, Henley.