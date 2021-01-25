Get creative and beat those lockdown blues

ARTISTS from the Henley area say that getting creative has helped people get through the coronavirus pandemic.

As the country plunged into the third national lockdown this month, more and more people are turning to art to keep themselves motivated.

But it’s not just “ordinary” people, artists, too, have been hit hard by the covid crisis with galleries closed and exhibitions cancelled and many have had to find new ways to keep themselves going.

Denny Webb, who has a studio in Ipsden, says being creative is very important for people’s wellbeing.

She said: “Any creative hobby will bring a ray of sunshine to the dark lockdown days of winter and is certainly worth considering to help keep mentally buoyant during these challenging times.

“Painting in particular has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety, enhance problem-solving skills, is helpful in improving memory and concentration.

“Evidence indicates that those who paint have less chance of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“If you decide to start small, maybe with sketching or drawing, for example, you can boost your happy, feel good brain chemicals significantly by getting out into nature and practising your new hobby, maybe making a quick sketch on a local walk with a few photographs to take back home and play around with paint.”

Denny says that although she is a natural recluse, the coronavirus restrictions have been tough and she has relied on her artwork to keep her motivated.

“My art has kept me bobbing along,” she said. “I am definitely testament to the idea that art is there to support and promote wellbeing.

“Artists are struggling across the board and I am a teacher as well as a professional artist selling work. A lot of artists are going virtual and teaching by Zoom but I didn’t feel comfortable with doing that as I like the one-to-one nature of teaching.”

Before the latest lockdown, Denny would take small groups of artists out into the countryside near her studio to focus on nature and believes the experience of working outside is overwhelmingly positive and hopes others will give it a try.

She said: “Working with nature is the healthiest way of doing classes and allowing people to keep their distance. There are also health benefits of being in nature.

“In Japan, businessmen who are on the verge of a breakdown go out into the woods and feel better. Combining the two, being in nature and painting is a proven release of endorphins and the results I have found have been amazing.

“You have to prise students away from the nice, warm and comfortable studio and they have been shocked by the impact that working in nature has given them and what they can produce in two and a half hours.

“My students have been so happy and blown away by the experience and it is important that people have a taste of this — it is not voodoo, it is science.”

Last year, Denny created 100 small abstract pieces to get through lockdown as it gave her an opportunity to use skills she doesn’t normally.

Some of these were inspired by the landscapes she would see on her walks and allowed her to get her “mojo” back.

Towards the end of the year she began creating paintings that combined still life and landscapes.

Denny said: “You can only get out so many times a day and so I really wanted to bring the countryside indoors and some are inspired by the views I have seen.

“They are very appropriate at the moment as many of us are feeling like prisoners in our own homes and the concept of bringing nature inside is particularly soothing for those who are trapped in the middle of towns and can’t get out to the countryside for their daily exercise.”

Jo Harris, who founded the Henley School of Art, says being creative allows you to forget about what else is going on around you.

“It is like a meditation,” she said. “What happens is everything else you’re worrying about, whether it’s your children, shopping list or getting that report in, has to drop away because you are concentrating on drawing a face or getting the hand looking right. You are so focused on that one thing. You can’t watch TV at the same time and you can’t have someone talking to you wanting to have a conversation. You are so focused and that is such a pleasing thing and it also bears fruit.

“Pouring all your energy into one thing makes you feel tired and helps you to sleep better. One of the things that you always hear people say is that they feel tired after a class but they sleep better and that makes them feel so good and feel so much better in the morning and are excited to do the next one.”

Jo has begun giving online classes and the first one on Saturday was sold out with 60 people signing up. She said: “We have had a lot of people who haven’t drawn since school or college and that’s probably half of the people who come to us. Then there are people who want to try it because we have found that during the lockdowns people need entertaining too.

“My thoughts are life before covid we were just running about and we have got all our habits and we don’t stop to think ‘I might like to start knitting’ or whatever, you don’t get a chance to do that nowadays unless you are retired or on holiday and so the last year has given people that chance to do something for them.”