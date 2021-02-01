Monday, 01 February 2021

Artwork is natural

AN artist from Taiwan will make her debut at Henley’s Informality gallery next month.

Rain Wu lives and works in London, where she practises as an architect.

A graduate of the Royal College of Art, her work is described as being research-led and conceptually driven.

Ranging across different forms and scales, it includes drawing, sculpture, food performance and architectural installation.

Wu is one of seven artists taking part in the Informality’s group exhibition From Nature, which runs from February 18 to April 18.

A spokesman for the gallery in Market Place said: “Rain Wu has spent her career dedicated to the intersection between architecture and art. She is interested in working with perishable materials as a sculptural medium to investigate our relationships with nature.”

For more information, visit www.informality.co

