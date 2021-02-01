Artist’s journey is more about discovery than the destination

THE work of an abstract artist inspired by the landscapes, colours and culture of her upbringing in southern Africa is being exhibited online by a Caversham gallery.

Now based in East Hendred, near Wantage, Simone Bonnett says her art school education and subsequent career in design and marketing have stood her in good stead.

Having previously taken part in the annual Oxfordshire Artweeks event, her latest work can be viewed on the Caversham Picture Framer’s website.

A spokesman for the Church Road gallery, which is operating online only during the coronavirus lockdown, said: “Simone has always viewed art as a process of discovery rather than a destination.

“This is reflected in the way that she approaches her art — always with a view to seeing where it takes her rather than the other way round.”

Simone, who works in mixed media, said: “Ever since I can remember, I have been driven by the colours, sounds and smells of my native Africa and also those of my various travels.

“It’s the visceral responses that I carried back with me and not the cheesy posed beach or mountain pics.

“Wandering through bustling markets filled with beads, bold primary colours, delicious smells of cooking and the deafening noises of traders plying their wares, these are the memories and impressions I carry over into my art practice.”

A physical exhibition of Simone’s work is planned once the gallery is able to reopen. To view the online show, visit www.caversham

pictureframer.co.uk