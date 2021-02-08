Landscape artist’s source of inspiration is close to home

AN oil painter from Wargrave has reached the semi-final of the Sky Arts channel’s Landscape Artist of the Year competition.

Shelagh Casebourne decided to apply to take part during the early stages of last year’s coronavirus lockdown, having been a fan of the show since it started in 2013.

“I’ve watched every series,” she says. “Every episode of that and the other programme they make, which is Portrait Artist of the Year.”

Presented by Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan, both shows have been available to watch on terrestrial television since September, when Sky Arts moved to Freeview channel 11.

Shelagh’s first episode, in which she won her heat, was shown on January 13 but is still available on catch-up.

Filming took place in July at Chartwell in Kent, the former home of Winston Churchill — himself a keen amateur artist — with each contestant being given four hours to work on their painting.

“It’s a beautiful property,” says Shelagh. “The gardens were lovely and I think another one of the heats was also filmed there. Our pods were facing the house but you’re not forced to paint it — you can paint whatever you can see.”

The semi-final episode, featuring a total of six contestants, will be broadcast at 8pm on Wednesday, February 24.

Shelagh, a retired teacher who is married with two grown-up children, says her involvement in the show is proof positive that it is never too late in life to develop a passion for art.

As a long-standing member of the Reading Guild of Artists, of which she is currently secretary, her work has regularly formed part of the group’s annual exhibition at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery.

Shelagh has also taken part in the Henley Arts Trail, showing her work at Micklems Farm in Knowl Hill, where in normal times she has taught occasional workshop classes. “I come from quite an artistic family,” she says. “My mother was an artist, my sister was a graphic designer and now she has retired she’s also an artist.

“I did art at school but then I did an English degree and so went away from it completely. I came back to it really when I stopped commuting up to London, where I worked in publishing.

“I joined a local art group in Wargrave and that really fired my enthusiasm again and made me want to do a fine art degree, which I did at the University of Reading, and graduated in 2010.

“So it was really just a question of picking it up again. That’s the wonderful thing about art — you can come to it at any time.”

Having done no art for decades while working, Shelagh says she felt as though she was starting from scratch when she eventually returned to it.

She says: “I’d never painted in oils and that was what really interested me because my mother painted in oils and loved it.

“There are so many different ways of using oils. Some people work very slowly over a period of time. I like to do it ‘alla prima’ — in one go — and you can do that with oils.” It was this free-flowing way of working that resulted in Lonesome Pine, the painting that so impressed the producers of Landscape Artist of the Year when Shelagh applied.

“It’s just above where we live and I walk past it almost every day with the dogs,” she says.

“I was looking through all my photos and I thought I’ve taken so many pictures of this tree I’ve got to paint it.

“It wasn’t with a view to submitting it for the show at all, it was just that I was so drawn to this tree and that wonderful container.

“So I took my sketchbook up, did a compositional sketch or two and painted it in the studio.

“I chose that painting because it was a combination of natural and man-made and I thought that would probably be quite a good subject to submit.

“Quite often on Landscape Artist of the Year you’re painting buildings — it’s not always rolling landscapes. And in fact if you watch the programme you’ll see that quite a lot of the submissions are urban landscapes.” On her website, Shelagh describes herself as a figurative painter who enjoys working in the open air whenever possible.

She and her husband Ian Mills are the proud owners of two flat-coated retrievers and Shelagh says their twice-daily walks have helped fuel her creative inspiration during lockdown.

“I usually spend the morning walking the dogs and doing admin and then every afternoon I’m in my studio until the late-afternoon dog walk,” she says.

“I’m a bit of a fair weather plein-air painter, it has to be said. In the winter I quite like doing some printmaking and that’s obviously a good indoor activity.

“I’m not saying I don’t go out at all, but it’s got to be a good day because I like to have some shadows.

“It’s quite hard to get a good day at this time of year. I mean, when we had the snow we had a day when it was grey and thick snow. And then we had a day of sun and very fast-melting snow.

“I managed to get a couple of paintings done but I spent a long time tramping about trying to get good photographs to work from because it was all going so quickly.

“Sketches are useful to get good compositions, so I always have a little sketchbook in my pocket. And when I take the dogs out I have a good camera on my phone, so that’s really useful.

“I’ll find a good spot that I will identify to go back to with my paints, so I’ve done that quite a lot. I’ve taken photographs, done a sketch, then gone back with my easel and paints.”

Once set up, Shelagh says she normally spends about two hours in situ.

“It’s usually enough and very rarely will I finish the painting completely. I will come back home and not look at it for a day and then go back and tweak it in the studio, finish it off.

“I think that when you don’t look at something for a while you see things that you can’t see when you’re really focusing.

“So it’s quite useful to leave something for a bit and then go back and just check it over.”

For more information and to view Shelagh’s portfolio, visit www.shelaghcasebourne.com