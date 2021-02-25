Thursday, 25 February 2021

Zooming in for art

NORDEN Farm in Maidenhead has added three new online arts courses to its spring line-up.

“Landscapes using collage” runs from today (Friday) to March 19, while “Zen drawing with colour” runs from March 1 to 29, and “The art of smartphone photography for beginners” from March 5 to 26.

For more information, including class times, visit www.nordenfarm.org

