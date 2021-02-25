Zooming in for art

Road safety improvements already making difference
NEW traffic-calming measures in Goring high ... [more]
Thursday, 25 February 2021
NORDEN Farm in Maidenhead has added three new online arts courses to its spring line-up.
“Landscapes using collage” runs from today (Friday) to March 19, while “Zen drawing with colour” runs from March 1 to 29, and “The art of smartphone photography for beginners” from March 5 to 26.
For more information, including class times, visit www.nordenfarm.org
25 February 2021
More News:
Road safety improvements already making difference
NEW traffic-calming measures in Goring high ... [more]
Man’s anger at police record of ‘hate crime’
AN elderly man is angry that police have kept a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say