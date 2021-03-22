Seascape’s dig at Don

WATLINGTON artist Jim Kelso has had his painting The Treasure of Britwell Salome — Vespers accepted into the Royal Society of British Artists’ annual show at the Mall Galleries.

The exhibition at the central London venue runs from April 15 to 25.

Meanwhile, Mr Kelso has just finished work on an allegorical painting called The Raft that he plans to enter for inclusion in the Royal Academy’s summer exhibition.

He said: “When I was 13 I went on a school trip to Paris. In the Louvre I saw the famous painting by Théodore Géricault, The Raft of the Medusa.

“It was overwhelming, sensational. The terrible tale of destruction, death and cannibalism rocked the French state.

“Since then, I’ve always wanted to paint a seascape. I was thinking of the sad plight of Trump’s America when I noticed the letters ‘USA’ in the word ‘Medusa’. Voila, a painting.

“Am I comparing The Raft to Géricault’s masterpiece? No. His work is 16ft by 20ft. Even if I had his talent, I don’t have ladders that long.”