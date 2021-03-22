Painting lawyer thrilled at first art award in five years

A HENLEY artist who started painting seven years ago says he is “chuffed” after winning the first prize of his career.

William Mackenzie’s Objects on a Table was awarded the Radcliffe Chambers Prize for the best oil/acrylic painting in this year’s annual exhibition by the Law Society’s Art Group, of which he is a member.

He said: “They have an exhibition every year, which I’ve been entering since about 2016.

“In the past they would have an in-person exhibition and an

in-person prize-giving at the Law Society building on Chancery Lane in central London.

“This year they couldn’t do that of course, so there was a Zoom prize-giving the other Friday, but I wasn’t able to attend that because I was visiting family in Henley.

“I wasn’t expecting to win, to be honest but then I got an email on the Sunday morning telling me that I’d won the best oil/acrylic prize, which was very nice. I was so chuffed.”

The 41-year-old said he had entered four paintings for the exhibition, which can be viewed on the Law Society’s website.

He said: “There were three landscapes, two from Scotland. Last year I managed to get in a trip to the west coast of Scotland, around Oban, Fort William and Glasgow because I have friends who live up there, so I did some rural landscape paintings from things I saw there.

“I also went to Avebury last year, so one was a picture of one of the stones there. And then there was this still life — and that one won.”

As William tells it, he had no idea which of his paintings if any would impress the judges.

He said: “It’s hard to know. I mean, I have my favourite of the four, which is this picture of some rocks in a waterfall from a place called Killin in central Scotland. The waterfall itself is called the Falls of Dochart and that was my personal favourite.

“But no, it’s always interesting what other people think of your work because other people don’t necessarily like the things that you would like.”

Originally from Medmenham, William is an employment lawyer for the Government Legal Service.

Until last summer he was living and working in London, but in June he moved back to Henley, where he is currently renting a house in Gravel Hill.

The lockdown period has meant that he has had to work from home, but this has given him more flexibility about how he manages his time.

William said: “It meant that because I wasn’t commuting there was more time to paint and, of course, nothing to do at the weekend.

“So in many ways that forced me to be more productive than I would have been otherwise, just to sort of keep myself sane during the lockdown period.”

Two years ago, William staged his first exhibition in Henley at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place.

The experience inspired him to paint more scenes from the town, including the former Henley Brewery, Temple Island, the town hall and a number of scenes around Marsh Lock.

“It was really good,” says William. “I think I sold about 18 paintings, which was over 60 per cent of the paintings I hung.

“But it was also really good because lots of family members I hadn’t seen for years turned up, so that it became a bit of a reunion as well.”

William has now booked the Old Fire Station Gallery for a second exhibition later this year, from August 18 to 24.

“I’ve been doing a lot of Henley scenes since I moved here,” he said. “I find myself doing less buildings and more rural-based landscapes just because that’s what’s around.

“I did quite a few of the notable buildings in Henley for the last show but I didn’t particularly want to do them again. I was more interested in doing new things.

“I particularly liked the autumn trees in September to November last year. So I’ve done quite a few with red and gold trees in them because they were quite striking.”

William’s paintings are available to buy via his website at www.williamjohnmackenzie.co.uk