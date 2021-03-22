Animal portrait artist made exception for NHS heroes

AN artist who paints portraits of people’s pets using a palette knife and oil paints is looking forward to taking part in this year’s Henley Arts Trail.

The event, which attracts more than 10,000 visitors to the town and neighbouring villages, had been due to be held on the early May bank holiday weekend.

Having been postponed due to the pandemic, it is now set to take place over the second and third weekends of July, when it is hoped there will be 200 artists showing their work across 36 venues.

Roseanna Chetwood has been taking part in the trail since 2018.

In October the 29-year-old from High Wycombe was one of nine artists who exhibited at Shiplake church hall rooms as part of a socially distanced Henley Arts Trail autumn show that included a number of online exhibitions.

“It was a really lovely venue,” says Roseanna. “We did get people coming through the doors and I think I got three commissions, so I was very happy.

“And it was just so nice to have the opportunity to do one of those events again. It has been a while.”

Roseanna graduated in 2013 with a degree in fine art from the Birmingham Institute of Art and Design.

She says: “Since then I’ve spent my life painting, honing my skills and searching for my unique style.

“My eureka moment came in 2017 when I relented and listened to my dad’s advice to swap my paint brushes for palette knives.

“I picked up my first palette knife and my art career took off with my Palette Knife Pets series. There is a lesson to be learned here — listen to your parents.”

Roseanna may be the only professional artist in her family, but she says that when she was growing up both her parents were a big influence on her creativity.

“They met at art class, so they’ve always had a love of art. But it has always been more of a hobby for them, although my dad is painting more now he’s retired.”

Rather than do live sittings, Roseanna has always worked from digital photos of her subjects — something that came in handy last year when she took part in an artistic project to honour Britain’s NHS workers. “I actually did my first palette knife portrait of a human, a person,” she smiles.

“There was this Portraits for NHS Heroes scheme where you paint someone from the NHS for free to thank them for their work.

“So I took part in that and I got paired up with a doctor called Iain in Scotland. I don’t know him — his wife contacted me and I secretly painted his portrait in his NHS outfit and then sent it to him. It was a bit of a surprise.

“They published a book about it as well, with all the portraits, so I got into that book, which is good.”

Copies of Portraits for NHS Heroes are available to order online, with at least £2.50 from the sale of each book going to NHS Charities Together.

Roseanna’s love of drawing and painting dates back to her early childhood.

“It’s something I’ve always been interested in from a very young age and I kind of always knew I’d end up going to study it at university,” she says.

Before going to Birmingham, Roseanna took a one-year art foundation course at Buckinghamshire New University.

“It’s kind of that bridge between secondary school and university,” she says. “Because some secondary schools don’t have all the right sort of facilities. Some wouldn’t have a kiln and things like that.

“The foundation year is a way of trying out all these different sorts of media before building a portfolio and going on and specialising.”

Today Roseanna’s preferred medium is oil on canvas, but that wasn’t always the case.

She explains: “I did start using oils for the first time during my foundation year. Up until that point I’d used acrylics.

“But actually at university I did quite a lot of sculpture. Now it has kind of come full circle and I’ve got quite a sculptural way of painting that really works for me.

“It has taken me a while but I’ve definitely found that kind of happy medium.”

Recalling her breakthrough back in 2017, Roseanna says her new direction was partly inspired by her love of animals.

“I don’t have any pets at the moment but I grew up with dogs,” she says. “And now that our dogs have passed away my mum and dad look after a lot of other people’s dogs when they’re on holiday. When I picked up palette knives for the first time it lent itself really well to what I wanted to do.

“I wanted to paint dogs to begin with and I just like the kind of mark-making that it does. I think it’s quite fun and that’s all I wanted to do — a fun pet portrait.

“So not like a traditional photorealistic portrait. I just wanted to get more of the personality in there with bold colour and expressive mark-making.”

Roseanna says that while dogs are the most popular pet she is asked to paint, the sheer animal variety is one of the things she most enjoys about her job.

“I do get more dog paintings than cats,” she laughs. “But generally it seems to go in phases and you can have a run of cats.

“But I’ve done other animals — I’ve painted a cow, I’ve painted someone’s rats, so it’s not limited to dogs. I’ll do pets of any size.”

In July, Roseanna will again be exhibiting in Shiplake, with full details to be confirmed nearer the time. For more information, visit www.henleyartstrail.com

Roseanna can be found online at www.roseannachetwood.com