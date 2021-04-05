THE Henley Arts and Craft Guild has been arranging regular Zoom workshops for our members over the past year as we obviously cannot all meet together for demonstrations and painting and craft sessions.

Verena Edwards, our craft programme secretary, managed to book a lovely “wool painting” expert some months ago.

On Friday, 25 members watched over Zoom as Raissa Brown showed us how to make pictures with wool fibres, not from her home in Kidderminster but all the way from St Petersburg in Russia.

She had gone home to see her mother some months ago and for obvious reasons could not get back. So she managed — with the help of the guild’s techno wizard, Keith Appleby, to do the job from afar.

We all thoroughly enjoyed the 80-minute session and a recording of the event will be available for other members to see for a week or so.

Readers can find out about Raissa from her website, Magic Wool Art and Craft, if they want more information. Hopefully we will have an autumn art exhibition in October but who knows?

Ann Spicer