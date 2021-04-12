Artists invited to take part in sculpture show at Greys Court

THE organisers of this summer’s sculpture show at Greys Court are inviting local artists to get involved.

Entries for the show, which was unable to go ahead last year, are open until the end of April.

The event will run from June 10 to July 19, with the final weekend forming part of the Henley Arts Trail.

John Nicholls, of the Oxford Sculptors Group, says: “The show is a partnership between the National Trust and our group, many of whom are local to the Henley area.

“I’m from Caversham and our organising group includes sculptors from Sonning Common, Marlow, Wargrave and Shiplake.

“Having had to cancel last year, we are delighted that this year the show can go ahead in a covid-compliant way.

“Previous years have been huge successes, with well over 100 sculptures for sale indoors and out, abstract and figurative and in a wide range of materials.

“The show has raised many thousands of pounds for Greys Court and proved very popular with visitors.”

The event was first held in 2017 and Mr Nicholls said that more than two dozen artists had shown their work each year.

Those taking part must be members of the Oxford Sculptors Group, which costs £50 per year.

Application is via the group’s website at www.

oxfordsculptorsgroup.org

Mr Nicholls says: “Members can enter up to 12 pieces for Greys Court, with a maximum of five being indoor work. Outdoor work will be carefully sited throughout the gardens.

“There are currently about 80 members, both professional and amateur, working in a wide range of media. It’s a friendly outfit and we all benefit from exchanges of experience and advice in developing our individual work.”