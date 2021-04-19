Striking combination of natural world

ARTIST Francesca Mollett, who

specialises in paintings inspired by water, light and weather, will have selected works on display at the Informality gallery in Henley from April 29.

The exhibition, Wild Shade, features pieces originating from Francesca’s time spent by a network of wells in Penwith, Cornwall.

The land has been exploited over time as it was a mine for copper and tin and, due to the co-existence of underground water, the springs and wells are said to have “holy” and “healing” properties.

Francesca was born in Bristol but lives and works in London where she recently graduated from the Royal College of Art. She was the recipient of the Aidan Threlfall Award (2020) and her work has been shown internationally. Recent exhibitions include; Diaries of a Climate, Baert Gallery, Los Angeles (2021); London Grads Now, Saatchi Gallery, London (2020).

Francesca has co-curated a number of shows and co-ran and founded the Benevolent Association of Excellent Solutions, a set of artist studios and project space in Deptford from 2015 to 2016.

A spokesman for the gallery said: “In Wild Shade, we are invited as viewers to experience Mollett’s enchanting paintings as potential thresholds for transformation.

“By visiting the springs, Mollett references the expansive qualities that these places embody and compares this experience to painting. An openness to how corporeal and imaginative states react in a physical process can bring about discoveries beyond our expectations.”

Meanwhile, the exhibition From Nature will run until April 24. The gallery in Market Place extended the exhibition after it was forced to close due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

This exhibition comprises work produced by artists from around the world with each using different materials for their pieces.

The artists are Forest + Found, Rain Wu, Jamie North, Nienke Hoogvliet, Peter Matthews, Jesper Eriksson and Harriet Hellman.

Materials include coal, wood, root and bone pigment, slag and clay.