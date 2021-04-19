Monday, 19 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

My surrealist impression of spring

My surrealist impression of spring

I thought your readers might like a splash of spring.

Wherever you drive or walk at the moment, the trees are bursting with pink and white clouds of bubblegum blossom.

This new piece is slightly surreal and on the fun and funky spectrum, but I hope it depicts English springtime to a T. With signs of spring all around us and the covid restrictions slowly being lifted, maybe we have reason to smile.

Hopefully this year there will be a summer full of events and fun things for you to report on. — Yours faithfully,

Sarah Pye

Henley

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33