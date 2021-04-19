My surrealist impression of spring

I thought your readers might like a splash of spring.

Wherever you drive or walk at the moment, the trees are bursting with pink and white clouds of bubblegum blossom.

This new piece is slightly surreal and on the fun and funky spectrum, but I hope it depicts English springtime to a T. With signs of spring all around us and the covid restrictions slowly being lifted, maybe we have reason to smile.

Hopefully this year there will be a summer full of events and fun things for you to report on. — Yours faithfully,

Sarah Pye

Henley