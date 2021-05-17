Monday, 17 May 2021

Gallery goers’ joy

Gallery goers’ joy

BERLIN Walls curator Simon Hearnden says the exhibition at the Old Fire Station Gallery behind the town hall has been attracting a lot of attention since opening on Friday.

He said: “Visitors remark at how delighted they are, not only by the content of the exhibition but at being out and about and back looking at quality artworks in a gallery setting again.”

Social distancing measures are in operation and the exhibition is open daily from 11am to 5pm until Tuesday (May 18).

