Painter’s past year of work brings the outdoors inside

A PAINTER and art tutor will be bringing the outdoors inside this week as part of the Oxford Artweeks festival.

Denny Webb is hosting an open studio and demonstrations from tomorrow (Saturday) until Sunday, May 23.

On Wednesday from 10am to 1pm she will also be running an outdoor watercolour workshop and private studio view for a class of around eight or nine students.

Denny is based at Boundary House in Crabtree Corner, Ipsden, and used to teach mostly in her home studio and a classroom attached to the house.

But in recent times she has taken to holding workshops in her garden and the neighbouring countryside, a move she says has been welcomed by her students.

“Nature has always been important to me but it really hit home with lockdown how essential it is to all of our mental health and wellbeing,” says Denny. “I particularly saw it when I took groups of students out and the change in them was significant, from being quite stressed and anxious with all that was going on with the pandemic.

“Just getting them out in nature and actually sitting there quietly for a good couple of hours or more while completely focusing on painting, which is kind of like a meditation in its own right — it washes your mind of your worries.

“But to then have that added bonus of being actually in nature and the healing power and the qualities you get from that, by the end of it their faces were glowing.

“I mean, you do get an endorphin rush from painting and being in nature, so you could really tell it on their faces and they were like new people when they went home. So they were then bringing that outdoors experience back into their homes, you know? And I suppose I felt when I was doing this new body of work that it kind of resembled that.”

Denny, who is a member of the Oxford Art Society, says the experience of the past year has fed through into her own creative practice as a painter. Her latest collection of work is titled “Bringing the outdoors inside”.

Denny says: “By merging the familiar safety of indoors and your interior favourite items like jugs of flowers and your favourite mug with the landscape as if it actually is coming into your inner sanctum — it really kind of worked for me.

“I think on a subconscious level people have connected with that, because the work itself has been very successful, which is obviously an added bonus.”

The artist, who has recently started posting her work on Instagram, says she has sold nearly half of the paintings she produced in the last year.

The works Denny is exhibiting as part of Oxfordshire Artweeks include acrylics, oils and watercolours inspired by the local landscape and its flora and fauna.

During her regular walks during lockdown, she also painted a number of abstracted landscapes of Ipsden that will be on show.

The festival ends on May 24, but Denny will be holding more outdoor watercolour workshops on May 29 and June 12.

To book a session, visit her website at www.dennywebb.com

For more information on Oxfordshire Artweeks, visit visit www.artweeks.org