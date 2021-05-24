Artists will be showing their works in progress

A GROUP of five professional artists are staging a joint exhibition at Goring village hall that they say will be like five solo shows for visitors to enjoy.

Organised by Henley painter Sarah Pye, the Artists at Goring show is running over all three days of the spring bank holiday weekend.

The show takes its name from the village’s former Art at Goring gallery, which closed in 2015 and where each artist used to exhibit.

Artists at Goring is now in its fifth year at the village hall and each year a share of the proceeds is donated to a good cause.

Sarah said: “Last year, despite covid, we were still able to give Goring Primary School £400 towards some fun new art materials — perhaps things that weren’t normally within a primary school’s art budget, like oil pastels.

“It’s lovely for the children to be able to experiment with different media and hopefully it encourages their creative spirits.”

The school is again set to benefit from this year’s show, but the artists also want to thank the village hall’s trustees for helping make it possible.

Sarah said: “It’s going to be half for the school again and then the other bit will go to Goring village hall to thank them very much for enabling us to have the show.

“We were the first people in there after covid when we first came out of lockdown last year and it was really kind of them. We had lots of precautions in place but we still had an amazing turnout, we really did — we had more than 500 people over three days.”

Having been held at the end of July last year, the show is now able to return to its usual spring bank holiday slot.

Entry is free and the show is open from 10am to 8pm on the Saturday, 10am to 6pm on the Sunday and 10am to 5pm on bank holiday Monday.

As well as Sarah, the artists taking part are Julie Adlard, Liz Chaderton, Kate Findlay and jeweller Janet Richardson.

“It’s almost like five solo shows because each artist will have a large body of work there,” said Sarah.

“It’s not a show which is what I call a patchwork quilt of lots of different things.

“It’s quite a nice way to introduce people to an artist to actually see more than just one or two paintings — we all have seven, eight, nine metres of hanging space, so you can walk along the length of the hall and you’ll see all one artist’s work.

“And we have white exhibition panels that go down the centre of the room, so you’ve got another two sides of hanging space.

“There are four painters and one jeweller. Janet’s usually towards the end, where there’s a stage, and she normally goes around the bottom end of the hall with all her jewellery because she has cabinets and a special set of shelves.”

As an added talking point, each artist will be bringing something with them to work on during the show.

Sarah said: “We like to think it sort of authenticates the work on the walls. When people can see you working it brings it to life a little bit more to see how it’s actually constructed. I think when you meet the artists and you can see them actually working, it engages people a little bit more with what they’re looking at.

“So it’s not just a picture on the wall — oh, there’s the person that created it. And look, that’s how they created it.

“We will each be bringing something in our own genre to work on. I will bring a painting and so will Liz.

“Janet will probably bring some silver soldering work to do and Julie may be bringing some clay as all her paintings are overlaid with clay before she glazes them.

“Kate will probably bring a piece of work she has started the design for and will continue to work with it while she is there.

“It’s difficult to say exactly what we will be working on as most of us will just decide the day before what we are going to bring.”

Artists at Goring runs from May 29 to 31. For more information, visit www.artistsatgoring.co.uk