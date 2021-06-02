Ex-gallery owner sells art collection for £750,000

A FORMER gallery owner says she feels “bittersweet” after selling the contents of her Henley home for almost £750,000.

Sally Hunter lived at Badgemore Grange with her late husband, Ian Posgate, for 30 years.

The couple had a shared interest in mid-20th century British art and filled the Victorian property with a wide selection of paintings and ornaments.

She decided to sell it all after downsizing to a flat in London, where she ran a fine art gallery in Knightsbridge.

A total of 466 lots were put up for sale by autcioneers Sworders at Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex, and nearly all the items were sold for a total of £737,828, exceeding the top estimate by more than £200,000.

Ms Hunter said: “Some things went for much more than we thought and others didn’t go for a huge amount but that wasn’t surprising.

“The auctioneers produced such a stunning catalogue and arranged it very cleverly. It looked very much like the inside of our house.

“Modern British pictures that were painted between 1920 and 1960 went for quite a lot more than we expected and the lampshades did even better than that.

“Some were from artists that I have become attached to. They were not particularly valuable but I didn’t want them to go for nothing out of solidarity with the artist.

“I’m glad but sad it is over — it is bittersweet.”

Twenty-three lots of Anglo-Indian ornithological watercolours sold for £189,410.

An image of a purple heron was bought by a private buyer from London for £22,100, while a group of four watercolours of exotic birds labelled Neelum Purree, Sharh Bullbull, Phinga and Dhonbie went to a buyer in India for £12,000. A pair of Indian tree pieces sold for £33,800, while a pair of koels from the same album fetched £20,800.

The couple shared a love for India and its decorative arts. They visited the subcontinent many times and built a sizeable collection of objects, mainly through shops and salerooms in London.

Lampshades signed and painted by artist and art historian Quentin Bell proved popular, with a set of 12 small shades from 1991 selling for £24,700.

Thirteen works by Joan Warburton also sold well. A 1957 oil painting called Nine Pigeons in London went for £6,500, while her oil painting Cats With Milk made £8,450.

A UK private buyer spent £13,650 on Portrait of a Lady by Dame Ethel Walker.

Jane Oakley, of Sworders, said: “The examples Sally and Ian collected were of great quality — some of them exquisitely detailed.

“It was a joy to work on this sale. Sally and Ian’s collection was amassed over two decades and included all manner of well-crafted and carefully chosen pieces.

“As with all our auctions at the moment, demand is very strong because there just aren’t enough opportunities to buy elsewhere.

“When it includes unusual pieces like the Quentin Bell lamp shades, buyers are really digging deep.”

Ms Hunter lived at Badgemore Grange, which is next door to the Friar Park estate owned by Olivia Harrison, the widow of Beatle George, with Mr Posgate, an insurance underwriter at Lloyds of London, who died in 2017.

Many of the paintings were by artists she supported at her gallery, which specialised in modern British art.

Ms Hunter said: “Collecting stuff is fun. It makes a house a home and charts the lives and loves of the occupants.

“This was a collection which we hugely enjoyed putting together and living with for many years.”