Art festival hailed big success by organiser

AN organiser of this year’s ArtWeeks festival in Watlington has hailed it a success.

Hundreds of people attended various venues and open studios across the town over nine days last month.

More than 50 artists exhibited their creations, including paintings, photography, pottery, jewellery, stained glass, mosaics, textile art, furniture, sculpture and installations.

Jaine McCormack, one of the organisers, said the festival had clearly been missed after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “It was a success, it really was tremendous. Obviously, it was different from the festival in 2019 because of the covid restrictions, such as social distancing, but everyone had a great time.

“We also had a much bigger festival this time around and the artists were thrilled with the reaction they received from the public. It was a triumph for everyone involved and for the town. It really cemented what we have developed over the last few years. We are already thinking about new events and exhibition in the future.

Following the cancellation of last year’s ArtWeeks, an art trail was held in the August, once the first national lockdown restrictions were eased.

Twelve artists had set up 29 installations around the town, which residents could visit. This is set to be repeated this year.