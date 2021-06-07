Henley Guild of Arts and Crafts

ROLL on summer! Having been providing members with Zoom painting demonstrations for the past months, the Henley Guild of Art and Crafts held its first real live painting workshop for more than a year on Friday, May 21.

Ten eager painters joined popular local tutor Diana Seidl at the Remenham parish hall for a lovely day of flower painting.

There were smiles all round as the artists came together — behind face masks — for the workshop entitled “Painting from the heart”.

With covid restrictions still partly in place only 10 members were allowed in the hall, plus the tutor, so there were quite a few disappointed members who could not get a place on the day.

Those that did, however, made the most of the opportunity and produced some excellent paintings.

This is hopefully the start of a summer and autumn programme in which members will be getting together regularly to paint and craft.

Ann Spicer