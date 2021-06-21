Monday, 21 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Painter’s polaroids

Painter’s polaroids

POLAROIDS taken by one of the leading Australian artists of the 20th century have gone on show at a Henley gallery.

Informality in Market Place is hosting an exhibition of photographs by Sir Sidney Nolan which runs until Saturday, July 31.

Sir Sidney, who died in 1992 aged 75, is perhaps best known for his Ned Kelly series depicting the Australian bushranger and outlaw.

For more information, including an essay on the artist’s life and work, visit www.informality.co

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33