Painter’s polaroids

POLAROIDS taken by one of the leading Australian artists of the 20th century have gone on show at a Henley gallery.

Informality in Market Place is hosting an exhibition of photographs by Sir Sidney Nolan which runs until Saturday, July 31.

Sir Sidney, who died in 1992 aged 75, is perhaps best known for his Ned Kelly series depicting the Australian bushranger and outlaw.

For more information, including an essay on the artist’s life and work, visit www.informality.co