Creative arts students’ work will get an airing

CREATIVE arts students at The Henley College will be putting their work on display for one night only on Tuesday.

In previous years the college has booked the town’s Old Fire Station Gallery for two weeks to enable students to exhibit their work.

Uncertainty about the lifting of covid restrictions meant that wasn’t possible this time around, but work by students from the level 4 foundation diploma in creative arts course will get a public airing at an open evening for prospective students at the college’s Rotherfield campus from 6pm to 8pm.

Projects on show will include a book encouraging younger children to recycle, a photography project exploring phobias, fashion designs and short films.

The course is new and enables students to try a range of creative options before specialising at university or moving into professional practice.

Teacher George Bull, 32, from Caversham said: “We decided to start the Level 4 foundation in art and design to give our A-level and vocational students an opportunity to further explore art, photography and media skills at a higher standard.

“The teaching is workshop-based, so students learn a range of different skills and discover what they really enjoy before studying at degree level.

“ Some learners aren’t ready to make that commitment after sixth form and this course gives them an opportunity to try a range of disciplines before specialising at university or going into independent practice.”

Head of creative arts Sarah Wilson, who lives in Henley, said: “It is always a challenge starting an entirely new course, especially so this year, but I’m really proud of the work our students have produced and the way they have worked during lockdown.”

Charlotte Mansfield, 19, from Woodcote, took A-levels in English, media studies and photography at the college before starting the course in September.

She said: “I was going to take a gap year and travel but because of covid I wasn’t going to get anything out of it. I didn’t want to go to university straight away and I thought the level 4 course would be a nice introduction and would allow me to explore a range of options including apprenticeships. It was a much more independent learning style than A-levels.

“In the first weeks we had lessons on individual skills and then we started working on our own projects. We had guidance and feedback from teachers, but it was much more challenging being creative and working things out for yourself. I’ve learned lots of new things and expanded the skills I already had.

“My project was on phobias, how people interpret their own phobias and see them in their minds and how their thoughts get distorted or exaggerated. I wanted to explore that through art and photography.

“I used digital manipulations and layering to make four final images to show the nightmarish nature of those thoughts. I would like to work in the creative industries as a designer or in marketing, but I want to keep my options open.

“The year went really fast and it was a nice step between college and university.”

Elizabeth Organ, 19, from Henley, said: “I thought the course would be a good stepping stone into higher education and allow me to explore a range of artistic processes. You can do traditional darkroom-based photography, Photoshop, art, film or, in my case, illustration.

“All the teachers come from different professional backgrounds so you can get help from specialists in the areas that you want to explore in more depth. I really enjoyed the course and I’ve learned a lot. It has been one of the best years I’ve ever had in education.

“All the teachers are really encouraging, which helped my self-confidence, and I’ve enjoyed having the freedom to make my own creative choices.

“I illustrated my own children’s book for three- to eight-year-olds. I wanted to raise awareness about recycling in a younger audience.

“I made a story about two children who go on a walk through a forest. They find a creature who can’t walk because he’s covered in litter so they take off all the litter and clean up the forest so the animals can return. There’s a happy ending because the litter is all gone.

“I had to research structures for the story that would be appropriate for the age group. I showed it to my younger cousins and they really enjoyed it. The pages have lots of different textures and drawings which the children really enjoyed.

“I’m going to Falmouth University to do illustration and want to work as a freelance illustrator.

“The college was really supportive during lockdown and I didn’t struggle. We had calls with teachers to keep us up to date and there was really good communication. It has been a great experience and I would really recommend it to anyone.”

Mr Bull added: “The course is experimental by nature and we encourage students to move out of their comfort zones and be open-minded.

“They work in the darkroom, which some photography students may not have had an opportunity to do, and we teach them to film and edit so that they are familiar with media techniques.

“The course is free if you are under 18 at the start, although students will need to buy materials.”

For more information, visit www.henleycol.ac.uk/news/study-level-4-creative-arts-foundation-diploma-at-the-henley-college

A virtual version of Tuesday evening’s exhibition is available to view online at www.artsteps.com/

view/60ad14e6eca80917850f53e5