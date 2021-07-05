d:two will have art at its heart for trail

THE newly re-opened d:two community centre in upper Market Place is aiming to be a Henley Arts Trail venue with a difference when the event gets under way next weekend.

Normally held over the May bank holiday weekend, this year’s trail is taking place in July for the first time and is running over two weekends, July 10 and 11 and 17 and 18.

The d:two centre is venue number eight on the trail, which this year features 40 venues showing the work of more than 300 artists.

Jeremy Bray, of Henley Baptist Church, which is in the same building, said: “We are delighted to be one of the many arts trail venues. This is part of our gradual re-opening over the summer and we would love people to come and see what goes on here.

“As well as five local artists displaying paintings, ceramics and etchings, there will be a live art demonstration on Saturday, July 10 and creative play sessions on both Saturday mornings and afternoons for pre-school children in the soft play centre.

“The community café will be open throughout both weekends and a creative 24/7 prayer room will be available for anyone that wants to join in. All visitors are welcome to have a look around and guided tours of the centre will be available.”