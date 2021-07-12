Tutor hopes iPad drawing tips will float your boat

FANS of art who are interested in learning how to draw using an iPad are being invited to sign up for free classes at venue number six of the Henley Arts Trail.

Pheasants in Ferry Lane, Mill End, near Hambleden, is open from 10am to 5pm on all four days of the trail, which is running this weekend and next.

An award-winning contemporary home, Pheasants is owned by Dick and Judith Fletcher — Judith being one of 14 artists who will be showing their work over the four days.

The others are Martin Cook, Richard Cresswell, Peter Jones, David Law, Jenny Law, Martin Lorenz, Kasha Lunt, Karin Ort, Alison Pink, Roz Read, Diana Seidl, Cate Stuart and Jayne Ward. Artworks available to view include sculpture, textiles, photographs and ceramics.

Refreshments will be available, with tea and cake being served on the lawn.

The hour-long iPad art classes are being run by experienced art tutor Diana Seidl on a boat moored at the end of the garden.

The boat in question, Gypsy Willow, is owned by sculptor Peter Jones, who will be joined for the trail by his colleague Karin Ort from the Phoenix Studio in Towersey.

There is no charge for the classes but anyone wanting to take part is asked to email Diana at diana.seidl@gmail.com

Diana, who taught art at Pangbourne College for 25 years, is the author of Drawing and Painting on the iPad.