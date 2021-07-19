Arts trail goes green

WATLINGTON is to host a “green plan” arts trail in August.

Community groups including the Watlington Climate Action Group, the WI and local artists will create the trail from August 28 to 30.

It will raise awareness of the Watlington green plan initiative, which looks to improve green spaces and support wildlife in the town.

There will be a series of “habitat stations” with information and activities as well as art installations inspired by nature .

Organiser and artist Jaine McCormack said: “Having had the trail last year there has been a lot of talk among local artists to do it again this year. The green plan is a fantastic initiative and we thought the trail would be a great way to raise awareness.”

Some of the themes in the trail will be wildlife, gardening, woodlands, chalk streams and hedgerows.

There will also be a series of six giant butterflies created from textiles as well as bees knitted by the members of the WI.

At the “habitat station”, dedicated to the hedgerows, a film created by Nicola Shafer, from the Climate Action Group, will play on loop.

On August 29 ecologist Hugh Warwick will host an event where he will answer questions about hedgehogs and judge a hedgehog cake competition.

The Friends of St Leonard’s Church will also hold a fundraising exhibition of vintage wedding dresses during the trail.

It will feature 15 dresses, the oldest being from 1936, as well as accessories and copies of bouquets.

Last year’s art trail had a theme of “spheres”, inspired by the challenge of climate change and covid-19. It comprised 29 installations by 12 artists and attracted hundreds of visitors.