Painter elected to watercolour society

AN artist taking part in this year’s Henley Arts Trail has been elected an associate of the Royal Watercolour Society.

Linda Saul, from Charvil, is a member of the Henley Arts and Craft Guild and is vice-chair of the Reading Guild of Artists.

Based at London’s Bankside Gallery, the Royal Watercolour Society was founded in 1804 by a group of artists who felt that the Royal Academy — the only professional artistic body at the time — discriminated against watercolour.

Linda said: “I am over the moon to be elected to the Royal Watercolour Society. It has been my dream for some years and I am looking forward to regularly exhibiting at the Bankside Gallery.”

Linda has taken part in the Henley Arts Trail since 2017 and this year she is exhibiting at The Gables, 14 Park Lane, Charvil, which is venue number 24.

She will be showing paintings of the built environment, urban and coastal, and a new range of semi-abstract landscapes.

A prominent member of the Save Reading Gaol campaign, Linda was the instigator and organiser of the 2019 “Reading Gaol Hug” that saw around a thousand people surround the former prison while linking hands.

Linda’s work can also be seen as part of the Reading Guild of Artists’ exhibition at the Old Fire Station Gallery, which is venue number nine on the trail.

Exhibiting alongside Linda at The Gables in Charvil is Jane Somner, a painter and printmaker who has spent the last year experimenting with different paints and media to create a collection of small, vibrant monoprints that she is exhibiting alongside more traditional watercolours.

For more information, visit www.lindasaul.co.uk