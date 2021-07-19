Artists revealing their creativity under quarantine

THE Reading Guild of Artists is staging its 90th annual exhibition at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery from today.

Titled “Reconnected”, the show runs until July 27 and will form part of the second weekend of this year’s Henley Arts Trail, starting tomorrow (Saturday).

The guild’s last show at the gallery in upper Market Place — a celebration of the life and work of George Harrison — finished exactly one week before the start of the first coronavirus lockdown in March last year.

RGA president Clive Duncan said this year’s show is an opportunity for members to show the results of their “creativity under quarantine”.

He said: “For 51 years, Henley has been my home town. For a small town it has generated its own cultural impetus where many celebrated artists and writers have found stimulation and a sanctuary.

“I hope you enjoy this special show, especially after such a long period of lockdown. All the creative ideas and energy of the artists will at last be given the oxygen all art needs, through the interaction of people — whether they be observers, spectators or witnesses.”