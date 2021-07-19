Pizza flyer through the door that’s a little slice of history

The Art of Advertising | Weston Library, Oxford | Until August 30

IF you’re just about to throw away that ad for home-delivery pizzas which was pushed through the door this morning, then stop.

You might be able to get rid of it instead at the Weston Library in Oxford and, by so doing, contribute to a slice of history.

Advertising items like leaflets, pamphlets, bookmarks, flyers, handbills and posters aren’t meant to last. In their flimsy nature, they are less durable than books and films and even magazines.

Paradoxically, this means that when they do survive they can acquire an unexpected value.

The Bodleian’s Weston Library is staging an absorbing display of advertising ephemera, largely from the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The collection originated with John Johnson (1882-1956), printer to the University of Oxford and a man who collected tens of thousands of such items.

Advertising is primarily about selling, or the attempt to sell. But even when the product is long gone, the pictures, text and the very products themselves tell us things about the period they sprang from.

The Maypole Soap Company may be no more but the dyes they produced in the 1890s colour the mutton-sleeve blouses of a women’s rowing team, and you realise the unspoken rules governing female dress.

The image of a woman carrying a placard proclaiming “Vote for Nixey’s Boot Polish” capitalises on the suffragette movement.

A mildly alarming image from 1800 depicts a rider trying to cut his throat. In fact it’s an ad for “Hunting Razors” (or Shaving made Easy on Horseback).

These days, advertising standards are governed by various agencies, so it’s surprising to see how little regulatory control there was in the past.

The Boer War was a chance for one brand to produce a map showing how the route of a campaign march spelled out a scrawled version of the word “Bovril”.

Golfer Oats roped in Queen Victoria to sell their porridge in her jubilee year, with an image of the monarch, a bag of oats and the neat tagline “The Two Safeguards of the Constitution”.

Judging by the number of promotions for soap, cleanliness was important, as was housework. So too was health, with plenty of opportunities for purveying quack elixirs and remedies.

Blackham’s Vegetable Tonic apparently had the power to “utterly destroy” the “Death Microbe”.

But the Art of Advertising exhibition, curated by Julie Anne Lambert, contains more than the quirky charm of pastel images and persuasive text.

By showing details of dress, transport, gadgets, food and drink, etc, the advertisements offer a window into how life was lived at the time.

Or how people might live it, if only they drank Blackham’s Vegetable Tonic or used Maypole dyes on their clothes.

Advertisements for long-gone shops and department stores are a valuable guide to how a high street once looked.

No booking is required for this engaging exhibition, which is free and runs until August 30.

It even offers visitors an opportunity to drop off that unwanted pizza flyer in a transparent collection box by the door.

As if to make the point that what we discard so unthinkingly will, one day, acquire unexpected importance.

Philip Gooden