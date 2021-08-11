Thank you, Henley, says artist as she moves away

AN award-winning artist says she is sad to be leaving Henley after a memorable nine years.

Camilla Dowse moved to the town from Reading to live with and care for her mother Jean, who died last year, aged 93.

Mrs Dowse, 53, has exhibited many times at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place as well as at the Henley Arts Trail and Henley Festival.

She is moving to the Cotswolds to live with her partner Ken Bentley, 52, a theatre director whom she met while at art college in the Nineties.

Mrs Dowse, who lives in St Mark’s Road and has a studio in Singers Lane, said: “I’m extremely grateful to the people of Henley, who’ve been so supportive of me and my work.

“I’m making the Cotswolds my home for the next couple of years but I’ve loved living here and I won’t lose touch with Henley entirely.

“I still have one or two people here who are patiently waiting for me to finish paintings and I’m popping back in September for the festival. I have a mailing list of people that ask me to stay in touch. They are very supportive people and coming to Henley increased my list quite a lot.

“I am sad to be going but I hope to do lots more exciting things. We have had some really lovely exhibitions over the years.

“I’m just so grateful to everyone for their support.”

Mrs Dowse took up painting in the Nineties and specialises in acrylic but also enjoys working with oil and watercolour.

She has won a number of awards, including Artists & Illustrators magazine’s artist of the year in 2012.

She exhibited at the Henley Festival that year and was motivated to put together a body of work for the award.

She said: “Thousands of people enter and I put forward a couple of pieces that didn’t sell at the festival. I got another call a couple of months later saying I had won.

“I said, ‘How many winners are there?’ and they said, ‘Just you’ and I couldn’t believe it.”

In 2017, she was invited to exhibit at the Affordable Art Fair in London and the Edinburgh Art Fair and was shortlisted for the Sunday Times Watercolour Competition for the second time.

She was also chosen to exhibit at the ING Discerning Eye exhibition at the Mall Galleries in London and won the Neil Meacher RI Watercolour Award.

In 2019, she was commissioned to paint an acrylic landscape of the new pavilion at Henley Cricket Club.

This sold at auction during the club’s annual fundraiser at Shiplake College for £850. She also made 50 limited-edition framed prints, one of which hangs in the pavilion.

Mrs Dowse said: “I started entering more awards because it gave me confidence. It also meant that galleries and buyers took me more seriously.

“I’m a bit unusual in that I don’t always find landmarks very attractive. I would probably be more successful if I did, but I just love street corners.

“If I’m coming back from a walk and the light hits the street in just the right way that is the sort of thing that will inspire me.

“I’ve painted Temple Island lots and the river is a big part of Henley but I like to focus more on the

architecture.”

Before opening her own studio in 2016, Mrs Dowse exhibited at Gallery Singular in Friday Street, which claimed to be the smallest gallery in the world.

She said she would always have fond memories of her time in Henley with her mother.

She said: “I painted and I cared for her and I found it quite enjoyable. She loved Henley, Phyllis Court, the river and the regatta.

“She was renowned for having lots of hats and she absolutely adored the town.

“Where I am moving to is a gorgeous stone cottage. The only thing it doesn’t have is a studio. It is idyllic and hopefully it will inspire me.”