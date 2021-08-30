Tasty bunch of artists

EIGH artists are to exhibit their work at the Herb Farm in Sonning Common.

The show, called A Tasty Bunch, will be on Friday and Saturday, September 3 and 4 from 9am to 5pm at the business in Peppard Road.

It has been organised by Sarah Pye, from Henley, who is one of the artists and has a studio in Sonning Common.

She said: “It is fun and unpretentious. All the work on display is original and the artists welcome people to chat with them and meander through the lovely plants that will be surrounded by paintings and ceramic sculpture.

“The warm, friendly and outdoorsy atmosphere of the Herb Farm makes for a relaxing, interesting and arty jaunt. It also offers a delightful café to recharge your batteries while you enjoy the artwork around you.

“There will be new work from all the artists and even a small studio clearance area where you may bag yourself an original bargain.”

For more information, email email@sarahsart.co.uk