Monday, 13 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Artist going public at 39

Artist going public at 39

AN artist who first picked up a paintbrush after moving to Henley five years ago is mounting his first public exhibition next week.

Leo Hallam will be showing up to 15 of his paintings at Jack’s Gallery in Hart Street from Monday to Sunday, September 13 to 19, having previously sold some of his work privately.

Leo, 39, said: “The countryside around Henley is what got me into painting. Staring out a stag in Lambridge Woods early one morning was the trigger. That was my first painting and also the first I sold.”

Info: www.jacksgallery.co.uk and www.leohallam.art/about

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33