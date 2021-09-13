Artist going public at 39

AN artist who first picked up a paintbrush after moving to Henley five years ago is mounting his first public exhibition next week.

Leo Hallam will be showing up to 15 of his paintings at Jack’s Gallery in Hart Street from Monday to Sunday, September 13 to 19, having previously sold some of his work privately.

Leo, 39, said: “The countryside around Henley is what got me into painting. Staring out a stag in Lambridge Woods early one morning was the trigger. That was my first painting and also the first I sold.”

Info: www.jacksgallery.co.uk and www.leohallam.art/about