Auspices are good for artists’ talk at gallery

A HENLEY gallery that is staging a “duo exhibition” by two contemporary artists is to host an in-conversation event later this month at which they will discuss their collaboration.

“The Auguries” is the title of Diane Chappalley and Anna Reading’s joint show at Informality in Market Place, which runs until Saturday, September 25.

Augury is the ancient practice of divining prophecies from the flight patterns and behaviours of birds.

The process of interpretation is known as “taking the auspices” — a term that comes from a Latin word meaning “someone who looks at birds”.

Art critic Anna Souter said: “Birds are central to Diane Chappalley and Anna Reading’s exhibition at Informality.

“Flocking, diving, gliding or soaring, waterbirds emerge as key protagonists, perhaps because they embody the human dream of escaping our earthbound condition.

“They are at home in the air and the water as well as on land, metaphorically inhabiting the space between life and death, dreaming and waking, past and future.”

Diane is a Swiss-born artist who is based in London, having graduated from the Slade School of Fine Art in 2017, where she was awarded the dean of University College London’s list prize.

Prior to that she had taken her BA at the City and Guilds London Art School, where she received the 2015 Chadwyck-Healey Prize for painting.

Ms Souter said: “Her large, imagined scenery, populated with flowers, shadows, birds and trees, exist in a world of silence.

“In a reflection on intimacy and our relationship with the environment, Chappalley’s symbolic painting articulates and confronts the fragility of ourselves and of the world we inhabit.”

Anna is a London-based artist working in sculpture, drawing, text and performance art.

A fellow graduate of the Slade, in 2018 she was selected as a Bloomberg New Contemporaries Artist and exhibited at the Liverpool Biennial and the South London Gallery.

Ms Souter said: “Her work celebrates growth and material accumulation. Using modified grotto techniques, she combines aggregates such as oyster shells, wooden chip-forks and lumps of asphalt extracted from road surfaces.

“The sculptures appear as relics from an unknown future, existing in between the organic and the synthetic and take inspiration from the harsh but abundant ecologies of coastal landscapes.”

Billed as a closing event for the exhibition, the artists’ talk takes place from 2pm to 4pm on September 25.

For more information and to RSVP, email info@informality.co or visit www.informality.co