Take tea with gallery artist

AN artist who works in a range of media is coming to Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery next weekend.

Elisabeth Hobden, from Charvil, makes use of oils and acrylics and also produces paintings using her iPad.

Her exhibition, Out of My Hands, runs from Friday to Monday, September 24 to 27 and will focus on her cyanotypes and fluid art.

Entry is free and the show is open from 11am to 5pm daily. On Saturday and Sunday afternoons visitors can enjoy tea and home-made cake.

For more information, visit www.elisabethhobden.co.uk

