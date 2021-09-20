Art and craft show spins off from fete

THE first Hurley Art and Craft Show will take place next month.

The event on Saturday, October 2, will run from 10am to 5pm at the village hall in the high street.

It has been organised by a group of women who normally run the craft and produce show at Hurley’s annual fete in July.

Main organiser Jenny Ramsay said: “Every year at the fete craft and produce show, we see how many talented people there are living in our village and we wanted to celebrate this.

“So we have invited everyone to submit their paintings, photographs and anything else they have made for a small fee for charity.

“Every table is taken and every wall will be covered in a wide variety of works from both amateur and professional Hurley artists.

“Paintings will be in oil, acrylic and watercolour and there will be ceramics, glasswork, jewellery and photography on show too.”

Entry to the show is free and refreshments including tea, coffee and cake will be on sale.

All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the village hall.

For more information, email hurleyacs@gmail.com