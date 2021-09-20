Exhibition will question how far the eye can see

A SOLO exhibition of paintings that is coming to the Informality gallery in Market Place, Henley, at the end of this month will pay homage to a famous 1973 series of screen-prints by the American artist Agnes Martin.

The artist, Rebecca Partridge, has been showing her work internationally since graduating from the Royal Academy Schools in London in 2007.

Her new exhibition, On A Clear Day, borrows its title from Agnes Martin’s collection of 30 prints.

Informality spokeswoman Zee Levine said: “On a Clear Day evokes landscape with its suggestion of looking, of how far the eye can see, but equally it points us to a state of mind, a clarity of thought.

“The paintings in this exhibition are very ‘real’ — located in the world yet made with a desire to cultivate an attitude; through looking, quiet and attention.”