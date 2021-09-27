Art show could be guild’s biggest yet

HENLEY Art and Craft Guild’s autumn exhibition at the Old Fire Station Gallery could be the biggest to date, its organisers say.

The show, which opens next Friday is the first to get the go-ahead since the start of the pandemic last year.

Guild chairwoman Ann Spicer said: “Having missed out on three exhibitions last year and one this year due to lockdown restrictions, our members have been busy creating works of art in the form of paintings, ceramics and sculptures. They are dying to show them off somewhere and, who knows, sell a few.

“Most feel very thankful they had their art to fall back on and as a result their studios and cupboards are bursting with paintings and sculptures ready to be enjoyed by more than just the family and the cat.”

All items will be for sale at the show, which runs until October 5. Entry is free.

For more information, visit www.henley-art-crafts-guild.org