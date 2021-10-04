Monday, 04 October 2021

Quilts go on show

Quilts go on show

AN exhibition of quilts by artist and author Kaffe Fassett has opened at Henley fabric warehouse Lady Sew and Sew.

The show, which is running until November 4 at the Farm Road store, coincides with the publication of Fassett’s latest book, Quilts in an English Village.

The 83-year-old is the author of more than 30 books and continues to lecture, host workshops and stage exhibitions.

Vanessa Tomlin of Lady Sew and Sew said: “Kaffe Fassett has dedicated the last 50 years of his life to the world of knitting, needlepoint and patchwork, promoting these crafts through his own work and encouraging others to find their own creativity.”

