Monday, 04 October 2021

Art show returns

THE Whitchurch Art and Craft Exhibition will return as an in-person event next month.

It will take place at the village hall on Sunday and Monday, November 21 and 22 and will also be available at whitchurchonthames.com

Last year the event took place online only.

“New Beginnings” is the theme for this year’s annual Joyce Voysey prize, which is open to all age groups and can be created using any medium.

There is also a new Christmas card competition which is open to all age groups.

The winning entry will be used as the Whitchurch Society’s 2022 Christmas card and the cards will be sold to raise money towards a small project in the village, such as a new bench.

