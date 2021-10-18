Coastal landscape provide inspiration for art group

A GROUP of artists inspired by the coastal landscape of

Cornwall are showing their work at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Henley until Tuesday.

Since 2011, landscape painter and colourist Ashley Hanson has hosted a series of courses in Cornwall under the banner “Freedom in Painting”, attracting artists from all over the UK and abroad.

Ashley, who is a member of the Newlyn Society of Artists, has an extensive national exhibition record, including the Royal Academy’s summer exhibition.

He said: “In their response to the beautiful coastal landscape and harbour-towns of Cornwall — Porthleven, Port Isaac, Polperro, Polruan — each artist has found their own personal freedom in painting.

“The group was formed for all participating artists to share work and exhibition news and to continue friendships.”

The contemporary and eclectic collection of work is the group’s second exhibition at the Old Fire Station in Upper Market Place. Each of the 20 artists will be showing three paintings, including Ashley who, as part of his teaching, produces a painting on each course.

Tomorrow (Saturday), from 1pm to 5pm, visitors can meet the artists and have a glass of wine. All welcome.

Cornwall, Colour & Coast is open daily from 10am to 5pm.